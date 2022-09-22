San Antonio-based Sofia’s Pizzeria and Pepe’s Barbacoa partner on puro Alamo City pie

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Sofia's Pizzeria will debut a barbacoa pizza on Oct. 1.
There's been no shortage of Alamo City restaurants that have figured out how to put a local twist on favorite foods — from bean burgers to Hot Cheetos-breaded chicken.
Here's a new culinary homage to the 210 that brought together two local food businesses known for widely divergent specialties.
Sofia's Pizzeria and Pepe's Barbacoa have joined forces for a puro pie inspired by the flavors of San Antonio. It’s loaded with succulent braised beef from Pepe’s and features a light sprinkling of fresh cilantro, red onion, queso fresco and avocado crema.
The partnership was a natural one, Sofia’s owner Alan White told the Current
at an exclusive preview of the pizza.
“I know their product, I knew they had a great reputation for what they do, so it only made sense to see if they were interested in teaming up,” White said. “We approached them and they almost immediately said they were in.”
Pepe’s is known for its savory and lean slow-cooked barbacoa. The rich meat offers a distinctive mouthfeel, developed as a result of a low-roasting process that melts down the connective tissue and tendons in tougher cuts of meat.
Sofia's will begin offering the barbacoa pizza Oct. 1 along with two other flavor combinations that embody the Alamo City: green chicken enchilada and Mexican street corn.
For the moment, White plans to offer the pies for the duration of National Pizza Month, celebrated through the end of October. He'll consider keeping one or more on the menu after evaluating how well they're received.
Sofia’s operates two locations in San Antonio
: its flagship store at 15284 Potranco Road and a newly opened spot at 903 E. Bitters Road, Suite 301. The latter location previously housed Miss Ellie’s Pizza
, which permanently closed earlier this year.
White also has plans to open a third location at the corner of Evans Road and TPC Parkway.
