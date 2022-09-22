San Antonio-based Sofia’s Pizzeria and Pepe’s Barbacoa partner on puro Alamo City pie

Sofia's will offer the barbacoa pie through the end of October, which is National Pizza Month.

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 2:06 pm

click to enlarge Sofia's Pizzeria will debut a barbacoa pizza on Oct. 1. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Sofia's Pizzeria will debut a barbacoa pizza on Oct. 1.
There's been no shortage of Alamo City restaurants that have figured out how to put a local twist on favorite foods — from bean burgers to Hot Cheetos-breaded chicken.

Here's a new culinary homage to the 210 that brought together two local food businesses known for widely divergent specialties.

Sofia's Pizzeria and Pepe's Barbacoa have joined forces for a puro pie inspired by the flavors of San Antonio. It’s loaded with succulent braised beef from Pepe’s and features a light sprinkling of fresh cilantro, red onion, queso fresco and avocado crema.

The partnership was a natural one, Sofia’s owner Alan White told the Current at an exclusive preview of the pizza.

“I know their product, I knew they had a great reputation for what they do, so it only made sense to see if they were interested in teaming up,” White said. “We approached them and they almost immediately said they were in.”

Pepe’s is known for its savory and lean slow-cooked barbacoa. The rich meat offers a distinctive mouthfeel, developed as a result of a low-roasting process that melts down the connective tissue and tendons in tougher cuts of meat.

Sofia's will begin offering the barbacoa pizza Oct. 1 along with two other flavor combinations that embody the Alamo City: green chicken enchilada and Mexican street corn.

For the moment, White plans to offer the pies for the duration of National Pizza Month, celebrated through the end of October. He'll consider keeping one or more on the menu after evaluating how well they're received.

Sofia’s operates two locations in San Antonio: its flagship store at 15284 Potranco Road and a newly opened spot at 903 E. Bitters Road, Suite 301. The latter location previously housed Miss Ellie’s Pizza, which permanently closed earlier this year.

White also has plans to open a third location at the corner of Evans Road and TPC Parkway.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

Texas' iconic Black's BBQ chain illegally let managers keep $230,000 in worker tips, feds say

By Sanford Nowlin

Customers line up outside the original Black's Barbecue in Lockhart.

Pearl smoothie shop Kineapple closing Sept. 25, making way for new concept from Chilaquil owners

By Nina Rangel

El Diente de Oro will serve up northern Mexican-inspired fare inspired by its owner's travels.

First Look: Full Goods Diner brings hearty fare, easy vibes to San Antonio's Pearl complex

By Nina Rangel

Full Goods Diner will open Sept. 22, but the Current got a sneak peek.

Shaking Things Up: Putting fresh spins on classic cocktails with some of SA's best bartenders

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio bartender Joey Rico shakes up a Raspa cocktail at downtown’s Sojourn.

Also in Food & Drink

Shaking Things Up: Putting fresh spins on classic cocktails with some of SA's best bartenders

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio bartender Joey Rico shakes up a Raspa cocktail at downtown’s Sojourn.

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us