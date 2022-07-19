San Antonio-based Taco Cabana debuting permanent lineup of a dozen margarita flavors

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana's permanent collection of $3 margaritas.
On a quest to market its Texas locations as “Margarita Headquarters,” San Antonio-based Taco Cabana has launched a permanent collection of 12 margarita flavors, which it's offering at $3 a pop.
That's right: a cool dozen flavor varieties for three bucks. All day, every day.
The lineup will include Taco Cabana's longtime lime, strawberry and mango varieties, along with flavors such as blue curaçao, watermelon and dragonfruit, which the chain offered during its annual MargaritaPalooza promotions. Two new flavors will also make their debut: coconut and pineapple.
During its three-year run, MargaritaPalooza — TC’s excuse to go wild creating limited-time flavors
— has introduced customers to crowd-pleasing varieties such as pineapple jalapeño, dragonfruit and chili lime cucumber. Some of its other offerings have been head scratchers, however. Take for example, pistachio, pickle and pineapple banana, all introduced during last year's promotion.
Taco Cabana's dozen new marg flavors become available in San Antonio on Wednesday. The larger lineup will expand to other Texas markets August 3.
