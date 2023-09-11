San Antonio Beer Week returns to celebrate local craft brews Oct. 21-28

Instagram / sabeerweek
San Antonio Beer Week kicks off Oct. 21, 2023.
San Antonio Beer Week (SABW) will return next month to raise a glass to locally created craft brews.
The annual celebration will run Oct. 21-28 and kick off with the 17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival
, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, at Crockett Park.
SABW organizers haven't yet released an event lineup, but previous weeks' festivities have included launch parties for specialty beers and the Brewer's Olympics, which pits local beer makers against each other in a malt sack race, keg bowling and a hose-and-clamp race.
An updated schedule is expected soon at the San Antonio Beer Week website
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed