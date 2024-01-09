EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio burger joint Mr. Juicy to open Castle Hills location

Owner Andrew Weissman hopes to have the second store open on or before June 1.

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 3:16 pm

Mr. Juicy plans to open a Castle Hills satellite. - Instagram / mrjuicyburger
San Antonio soon will have one more spot to experience the “second most fun between two buns.”

That, of course, is the suggestive slogan scrawled across the exterior wall of beloved north-of-downtown burger joint Mr. Juicy. And we may see the same phrase splashed across a new Castle Hills store, owner Andrew Weissman confirmed to MySA.

Weissman told the news site he wants to open the second brick-and-mortar Mr. Juicy on or before June 1 at 2321 NW Military Highway. That Castle Hills location will serve up the same burgers, fries and shakes found at the flagship Mr. Juicy's restaurant, 3315 San Pedro Ave.

Weissman is known for launching a variety of well-reviewed San Antonio dining spots, including Le Rêve, Il Sogno Osteria, Moshe’s Golden Falafel and Sip Brew Bar & Eatery, all of which have closed. The chef's La Cantera restaurant Signature has since changed hands.

