San Antonio Burger Week returns June 14-24 to benefit the Food Bank

Now in its sixth year, the event will feature more than 30 local restaurants grilling up specialty burgers. This year’s specials will run $8 to $12 with a portion of proceeds going to the San Antonio Food Bank.
Every $1 donation to the Food Bank covers seven meals for local families facing food insecurity.
As is the Burger Week way, participating restaurants are offering unique takes on burgers with fresh and unexpected toppings. Many Burger Week offerings are only available during the 10-day promotion.
Some of this year's specialty sandos include:
- The Hoppy Monk's Bacon Jam and Egg Burger, which features an Akashi beef patty, fried egg, bacon marmalade and aged cheddar with tomato, wild arugula and aioli.
- Cool Crest Mini Golf's 19 Hole Burger, which features a pair of 1/3-pound house-ground brisket patties, spicy burger sauce, pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, pickles and onions.
- Southerleigh's Smash Burger, which features double meat and double cheese with grilled onions and pickles.
Interested diners can find this year's participating restaurants on the San Antonio Burger Week website.
