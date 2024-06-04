SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio Burger Week returns June 14-24 to benefit the Food Bank

Now in its sixth year, the event will feature specialty burgers from more than 30 local restaurants.

By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 12:24 pm

Mark's Outing is a return participant in San Antonio Burger Week.
Instagram / marksouting
Mark's Outing is a return participant in San Antonio Burger Week.
San Antonio Burger Week will return June 14-24 to honor the quintessential American cookout staple — and once again the celebration will help feed San Antonio families in need.

Now in its sixth year, the event will feature more than 30 local restaurants grilling up specialty burgers. This year’s specials will run $8 to $12 with a portion of proceeds going to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Every $1 donation to the Food Bank covers seven meals for local families facing food insecurity.

As is the Burger Week way, participating restaurants are offering unique takes on burgers with fresh and unexpected toppings. Many Burger Week offerings are only available during the 10-day promotion.

Some of this year's specialty sandos include:
  • The Hoppy Monk's Bacon Jam and Egg Burger, which features an Akashi beef patty, fried egg, bacon marmalade and aged cheddar with tomato, wild arugula and aioli.
  • Cool Crest Mini Golf's 19 Hole Burger, which features a pair of 1/3-pound house-ground brisket patties, spicy burger sauce, pepper jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, pickles and onions.
  • Southerleigh's Smash Burger, which features double meat and double cheese with grilled onions and pickles.
Burger Week has its own free app, which lets users record each experience while earning points toward a burger-centric grand prize. The app also provides a handy map plus a list of participating restaurants that can be filtered by attributes such as vegetarian, gluten-free and takeout options.

Interested diners can find this year's participating restaurants on the San Antonio Burger Week website.



Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

View more issues

