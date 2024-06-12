San Antonio Burger Week’s specialty sandos are varied, but peppery heat is a running theme

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Southerleigh Fine Foods & Brewery Southerleigh Fine Foods & Brewery is one of the 30-plus restaurants participating in San Antonio Burger Week.

San Antonio Burger Week is almost upon us, and this year’s theme appears to be bringing the fire.

The 11-day event celebrating grilled love on a bun runs June 14-24 with at least 30 San Antonio-area restaurants offering limited-time specialty burgers or discount pricing on fan favorites. This year, many of those participating eateries are bringing the heat with anything from chile-accented sauces to pepper-laden cheese.

Burger Week benefits the San Antonio Food Bank since a portion of its specialty burger sales, which run $8.99 and up, go toward helping the nonprofit with its mission of feeding local families in need.



A full list of participating restaurants and more information is available online.

Among the participating restaurants bringing a spicy flair to their featured burgers is Cuarto de Kilo Mexican Burgers. The Helotes dining spot turned to its secret menu for the Burger Week special. The Bestia Burger tops nine ounces of beef with three slices of pepper jack cheese, bacon and a blanket of signature Bestia dip.



San Antonians love pairing their burgers with spicy heat, and many Cuarto de Kilo patrons request theirs with chilies such as jalapeno. The Bestia dip that smothers the restaurant’s Burger Week specialty turns up the spice level with incendiary orange flecks of habanero pepper.

“The Bestia burger is very popular,” Cuarto de Kilo owner Sophia Jimenez said.

Turns out, Burger Week participants are unleashing a whole arsenal of ingredients to make their burgers en fuego.

Pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli work with the apple-smoked bacon pickles, crispy haystack onions and bacon jam in Boiler House’s Big Texan Patriot Burger, and honey-chipotle aioli mixes with a five-cheese blend and crispy onions on Cover-3’s The Grand Slammy.

The twist on the mushroom Swiss burger at Benjie’s Munch is roasting the Baby Bella mushrooms with adobo spices. Meanwhile, Cool Crest Diner brings the heat with its 19 Hole Burger, which features spicy sauces and pepper jack cheese topping a pair of third-pound patties.

Dos Sirenos Brewing Co. puts chipotle honey mustard atop a Wagyu beef patty also dressed up with beer cheese, a beer-battered onion ring and beer bacon. And at Southtown 101 Bar & Grill, burger lovers can find a neighborhood namesake King William Burger that features a slow burn from raspberry-jalapeno jam which accompanies gouda cheese and bacon. A few blocks away, The Friendly Spot has the option of topping its smoked angus patty with house-made pico de gallo.

Not to be outdone, The Dogfather and The Dogfather II signal the heat in the name of their Burger Week specialty, Pop It Like It’s Hot. The hearty sando feature fried jalapenos underneath a smothering of queso.

The Spicy Bill burger at The Lucky Duck throws grilled jalapenos and onion onto its two-patty creation, which also includes a fried egg plus a searing and savory dose of Buffalo sauce.

However, Burger Week also offers plenty of options for the heat-averse. In another trend this year, participating restaurants are shifting away from traditional burger cheeses such as cheddar and American to add extra flavor and an international flair.

Melted Gorgonzola graces Midtown standby SoHill Cafe’s blackened beef patty, which is served on a brioche bun.

Mon Chou Chou, the French brasserie at The Pearl, created a French Burger for the event which makes use of Gruyere cheese. While the cheese is a French favorite, Mon Chou Chou boss Philippe Placé said the burger was inspired by sauce and built from there.

“So we decided to use the classic of the brasserie by using a shallot demi-glace and we added Gruyere cheese over the patty, giving earth tone to the experience with both a touch of sweetness and acidity,” he said.