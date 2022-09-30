San Antonio chef behind long-shuttered Folc reopens downtown's iconic Fig Tree Restaurant

Chef Luis Colón plans to breathe new life into the River Walk staple with a creative and updated menu.

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 11:37 am

San Antonio chef Luis Colón has worked at Folc, Biga on the Banks and other lauded restaurants. - Facebook / Luis Colon
Facebook / Luis Colon
San Antonio chef Luis Colón has worked at Folc, Biga on the Banks and other lauded restaurants.
The River Walk's venerable and elegant Fig Tree Restaurant has reopened under new leadership, including veteran San Antonio chef Luis Colón, the Express-News reports.

Colón — known for his work at shuttered Olmos Park eatery Folc — plans to breathe new life into the iconic downtown restaurant with a creative menu, cocktails and expanded riverfront seating, the daily reports. It’s set to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Express-News bills the Fig Tree's revamped menu as a "streamlined foray into French inspiration” that features  local ingredients and practiced technique. New items reportedly include a prosciutto-wrapped saddle of lamb with wild mushrooms and gnocchi plus a lamb tartare served with horseradish crème fraîche.

Before a fire closed Colón’s Folc in 2016, the eatery racked up copious critical praise, including from Texas Monthly, which declared the Folc Burger the best in the state. The chef's career also includes stints at Biga on the Banks, Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails and the now-shuttered Bexar Pub.

The first iteration of the Fig Tree closed in 2020, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high-end restaurant offered traditional dishes popular in the 1950s and 1960s such as beef Wellington and baked Alaska. Though the food had a reputation for lagging behind the times, it was long considered a River Walk staple.

The new Fig Tree is open for dinner 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Plans to add Saturday and Sunday brunch — as well as Tuesday hours — are in the works, the Express-News reports.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Trending

First Look: The Cottage Irish Pub brings cozy, lived-in vibes to San Antonio's Broadway corridor

By Nina Rangel

First Look: The Cottage Irish Pub brings cozy, lived-in vibes to San Antonio's Broadway corridor

San Antonio's Early Bird Coffee now open in brick-and-mortar shop across from its old trailer

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Early Bird Coffee now open in brick-and-mortar shop across from its old trailer

San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa opens long-awaited Nonna Osteria location on city's North side

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa now helms two Nonna Osteria locations.

Iconic San Antonio bar the Broadway 5050 will get facelift, menu update under new leadership

By Nina Rangel

Alamo Heights staple the Broadway 5050 is now under new leadership.

Also in Food & Drink

Ginned Up: Gin stars in these classic but easy-to-make cocktails

By Nina Rangel

These are great drinks to make when you want to let gin's many flavor components shine.

Shaking Things Up: Putting fresh spins on classic cocktails with some of SA's best bartenders

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio bartender Joey Rico shakes up a Raspa cocktail at downtown’s Sojourn.

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us