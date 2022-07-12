San Antonio chef Michael Sohocki closes newest eatery, 5 Points Food & Drink

Instagram / 5pointssa
5 Points served up locally sourced, upscale American fare.
San Antonio's Michael Sohocki is the latest restaurant owner to feel the post-pandemic squeeze. The nationally lauded chef is closing 5 Points Food & Drink, his newest venture, due to lack of staff, MySA reports
.
The European-dining concept at 1017 North Flores St. opened in January, sharing space with Sohocki’s ramen shop Kimura and new loft bar Dash. 5 Points was touted as a casual bistro reincarnation of the chef's electricity-free Restaurant Gwendolyn
, which closed last December.
Sohocki didn't tell MySA whether he plans a return for Five Points or whether that's even a consideration.
“The restaurant industry is going through a violent change,” Sohocki told the news site. “I closed the 5 Points side because we just couldn't handle it mechanically. Many of my staff are doing the work of 1.5 to two people more days than not.”
Sohocki will reconfigure the dining room — the seating of which was split between 5 Points and Kimura — to create an expanded space for the ramen spot, MySA reports. The chef says he'll also grow the menu to include tempura and sashimi.
Kimura and Dash are both are open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
