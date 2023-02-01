San Antonio chef Steve McHugh of Cured opens Luminaire, his first Austin restaurant

Thew dining spot is inside Austin's Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue, and McHugh also will run its terrace bar.

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge Luminaire will feature dishes similar to those found at McHugh’s Landrace. - Rick Cortez for Luminaire
Rick Cortez for Luminaire
Luminaire will feature dishes similar to those found at McHugh’s Landrace.
Six-time James Beard Award finalist Steve McHugh of San Antonio has opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire.

The new venture launched Wednesday inside Austin's Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue. Those familiar with McHugh’s dishes at Thompson San Antonio’s Landrace and Cured at Pearl will recognize familiar flavors at Luminaire, along with a variety of new dishes focused on seasonal Texas fare, according to officials with the hotel chain.

The eatery, located at 721 Congress Ave., also features a full-service bar offering classic cocktails, craft beers and New World wines.

click to enlarge Las Bis terrace bar and lounge offers views of the Austin skyline. - Rick Cortez for Luminaire
Rick Cortez for Luminaire
Las Bis terrace bar and lounge offers views of the Austin skyline.
Additionally, McHugh oversees Las Bis terrace bar and lounge, located on the Hyatt’s eighth floor, which offers views of the Austin skyline, shareable conservas, craft cocktails and biodynamic wines.

Under the guidance of Executive Chef Greg Driver, the Luminaire and Las Bis teams will provide room-service dining for the hotel’s 246 guestrooms and catering for its four meeting and event spaces.

McHugh serves as executive chef of Landrace at Thompson San Antonio and chef-owner of Cured at Pearl.

