San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free 8-count nuggets through Nov. 8

Chick-fil-A is offering breaded nuggets to users of its app.
Fans of free food — and these days, who isn't? — now have yet another offer to consider from yet another restaurant chain trying to entice them to download an app.
Chick-fil-A's San Antonio outlets are giving away free eight-count chicken nuggets to users of its app now through next Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The free eats will be awarded exclusively through said app, and the offer is limited to one per person. Anyone in the San Antonio area who logs in to their account via the app will automatically receive the offer on their "Rewards" tab.
The offer is available all day, from 10:30 a.m. until each restaurant closes. San Antonio is home to nearly two dozen Chick-fil-A locations.
As with all things marketed as "free," the fried yardbird isn't exactly
that.
In recent months, fast-food chains have trotted out a variety of incentives — namely free eats — to get customers to download and use their apps, according to investing site TheStreet
. Creating a profile and downloading an app gives a company tons of demographic information, not to mention when customers visit their locations.
In other words, you can snag a multitude of free deals via app-specific offers — all for the low, low price of your privacy.
