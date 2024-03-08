Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio coffee spot Olla Express launches GoFundMe for owner injured in crash

As of Friday morning, supporters have raised $1,455 of the $8,000 goal for owner Andrea Ley, who suffered bleeding in her brain and a lower back injury.

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 10:25 am

Olla Express is asking for community support after its owner was injured in a car accident that also damaged its distinctive Combi bus. - Instagram / ollaexpress
Instagram / ollaexpress
San Antonio coffee spot Olla Express has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise funds after its owner was injured in an auto accident.

Owner Andrea Ley suffered bleeding in her brain and a lower back injury in the Feb. 24 accident, according to a March 1 social media post from the business. With the possibility of surgery looming, local realtor and Olla Express regular Silvia Alcaraz created a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical bills and repairs to the company's distinctive Volkswagen Combi bus.
Ley and Olla Express are largely credited with introducing café de olla — a Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot — to San Antonio in 2019. The business launched as a mobile coffee truck, then in 2021 opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios development.

The Los Patios spot eventually shut down, but Olla Express now serves its caffeinated concoctions — with flavors such as piloncillo, rompope, mazapan, cajeta, cardamom, chile and cacao — from a quaint spot at 821 E. Quincy St.

As of Friday morning, supporters have raised $1,455 of the GoFundMe's $8,000 goal. Folks who would rather support the company by snagging cup of coffee from the downtown shop can do so 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 6, 2024

