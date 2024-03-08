San Antonio coffee spot Olla Express launches GoFundMe for owner injured in crash

Owner Andrea Ley suffered bleeding in her brain and a lower back injury in the Feb. 24 accident, according to a March 1 social media post from the business. With the possibility of surgery looming, local realtor and Olla Express regular Silvia Alcaraz created a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical bills and repairs to the company's distinctive Volkswagen Combi bus.
Ley and Olla Express are largely credited with introducing café de olla — a Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot — to San Antonio in 2019. The business launched as a mobile coffee truck, then in 2021 opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios development.
The Los Patios spot eventually shut down, but Olla Express now serves its caffeinated concoctions — with flavors such as piloncillo, rompope, mazapan, cajeta, cardamom, chile and cacao — from a quaint spot at 821 E. Quincy St.
As of Friday morning, supporters have raised $1,455 of the GoFundMe's $8,000 goal. Folks who would rather support the company by snagging cup of coffee from the downtown shop can do so 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed