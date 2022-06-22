San Antonio family behind Pericos, Panchito’s restaurants to serve 1,000 free plates of food Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Reyes Family The Reyes Family (left to right): Eliana, Russell, Roy and Evelyn.

Pericos' pollo asado will be the centerpiece of the free memorial meal.

In honor of their mother, the family behind San Antonio's long-running Panchito's and Pericos Mexican restaurants will offer the West Side community a free meal on Saturday, June 25.Evelyn Sepulveda Reyes, the restaurant group's matriarch, died in April 2021. Now, her family wants to serve up 1,000 free plates of Pericos’ pollo asado in a meal dedicated to her memory."Our mom had such a big servant's heart, and she loved feeding people, so we decided as a company to feed the West Side in memory of her, and say thank you for all their years of support," Panchito’s Marketing Director Eliana Reyes said in a release. “We also want to give back to the West Side because it has brought us to this point. We wouldn't be here without them.”The first Panchito’s opened in 1980 at 1705 S. Zarzamora St. on San Antonio's West Side. Since then, another popped up at 4100 McCullough Ave., and Pericos followed at 10820 Bandera Road in 2007.The Reyes family will serve the free fare to the first 1,000 people to arrive at the West Side Panchito's between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each diner will receive a plate of the Tex-Mex barbecue chicken, rice, beans and homemade flour tortillas.This will be the Reyes' restaurant group's first time to offer a free community meal. However, the family members said it won't be their last.