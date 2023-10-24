San Antonio favorite Delia’s Tamales faces fraud, age discrimination suit

Facebook / Delia's Delia’s operates seven locations in Sn Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

Delia's Tamales, a South Texas food institution with a popular West San Antonio location, has been sued by 25 former employees, who allege the company committed fraud and age discrimination.In a lawsuit originally filed Aug. 31 in Hidalgo County District Court, the plaintiffs argue the McAllen-based company cooked up a scheme to help employees acquire bogus Social Security numbers so they could work there. Delia’s officials withheld federal Social Security taxes from the staffers' paychecks but kept the deductions for the business' coffers, the complaint states.“Social security would send the monies back to [the] defendant, because the social security cards [Delia’s] helped get the plaintiffs were fake,” the lawsuit maintains. The plaintiffs also said the business terminated employees as they neared retirement because “it didn’t want any issues” to arise from the allegedly falsified documents.In a statement, emailed to thean attorney for Delia's Tamales dismissed the suit's claims as "provably false" but declined to delve deeper into the allegations.

“Delia’s Tamales was founded nearly 30 years ago through hard work and high quality, and we value our people and our community,” Houston-based attorney Laura Alaniz said in the statement. “We look forward to defending our good reputation in court."



The suit was first reported on locally by the Express-News.