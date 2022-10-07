San Antonio food activist and 'Puta de la Fruta' sole Texas candidate for national $50,000 grant

Facebook / Jamie Gonzalez
San Antonio hunger fighter Jamie Gonzalez works to improve accessibility to fresh produce in San Antonio neighborhoods.
San Antonio hunger fighter Jamie Gonzalez is the sole Texas candidate for a hefty $50,000 American Heart Association grant.
Gonzalez — known locally as the “Puta de la Fruta,”
thanks to her tenacious work and more than 15 years of experience — the activist is one of a dozen candidates vying for the association’s 2022 national EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator prizes. The program provides training and grants to small businesses, social entrepreneurs and innovators making a difference in community health.
Gonzalez is the director of community feeding for BIG FRESH
, a San Antonio-based organization that hosts monthly produce markets and provides nutrition education. BIG FRESH works to create long-term solutions that help families develop a healthier, more equitable relationship with food.
In addition to the $50,000 grant, Gonzalez also is in the running for a separate $5,000 Fan Favorite prize from the Heart Association. To help the Puta snag the additional prize, supporters can vote once a day at the American Heart Association website
. Voting runs Oct. 7-20.
“Winning the Accelerator would mean taking my work to a new level and taking the next step in the journey to ensure that everybody eats,” Gonzalez said in an emailed statement. “Together, we can spark a change in our relationship with food that will transcend generations. Quality food is not a luxury. It is the expectation.”
If Gonzalez wins the $50,000 grand prize or the $5,000 Fan Favorite prize — or both — she'll use the cash to expand BIG FRESH’s partnerships. She also plans to launch a program for families that will provide access to produce and fresh foods on a sliding income scale.
“The program is designed for everyone, whether or not you're income-challenged,” Gonzalez told the Current
. “There’s just such an opportunity to open [underserved] areas up to different experiences, offer them produce they might not have access to without these programs.”
