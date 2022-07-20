San Antonio hospitality fixture Dan Ward stepping away from Piatti restaurants after 24 years

Instagram / eatpiatti San Antonio's Alamo Quarry Piatti location will hold a going-away soiree in honor of Ward on July 27.

Dan Ward, the operating partner at the helm of San Antonio’s two Piatti restaurants, is stepping down own after 24 years in that role.Ward will leave Piatti this month to launch Holistic Hospitality, a new venture focused on supporting business owners, operators, restaurateurs and investors with his experience in the development and hospitality industries.During his time in the Alamo City hospitality scene, Ward also helped develop and open Camp Outpost in Southtown, Polos at the Fairmount Hotel and eateries La Buca and Presidio.“The last twenty-four years have been amazing. It was a hard decision to move on from my leadership role in operating both Piatti in San Antonio,” Ward said in a release. “I am most thankful for my two Piaitti teams and incredible guests. Together we served generations; I hope I helped make lasting memories for families and friends.”Through Holistic Hospitality, Ward intends to draw on his experience and industry knowledge to mentor younger talent in concept building, systems development and cost controls.Ward’s longtime outpost, Piatti at the Alamo Quarry Market, will host a farewell soiree on Wednesday, July 27 from 4-7 p.m. That restaurant is located at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 500.