San Antonio hotel Kimpton Santo to debut high-end steakhouse, rooftop bar this summer

Dean's Steak & Seafood and its accompanying bars will be located in a former German-English schoolhouse.

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer a two-level dining experience. - Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo
Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer a two-level dining experience.
Kimpton  Santo will debut its boutique luxury hotel in downtown San Antonio this August, complete with four high-end bar and restaurant concepts centered around a high-end steakhouse. .

Located at 431 South Alamo St., the new property also will include an open-air rooftop bar, craft cocktail lounge and an artful restaurant bar, according to officials with IHG Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Kimpton brand.

Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer a two-level dining experience that includes surf-and-turf offerings by Executive Chef Robert Garcia, previously the corporate executive chef at J-Prime Steakhouse. The dining space is located inside a converted 19th century German-English schoolhouse that includes many of the original structure's historic architectural details.

Names of the new food and beverage concepts are a playful nod to the building's days as a schoolhouse, officials with the hotel chain said.

An artfully designed bar inside Dean's will feature a special selection of rare bourbons and vintage wines, called the "Dean's List." The square-shaped bar is adorned with woven panels by local conceptual artist Doerte Weber.
click to enlarge A rendering shows the oyster bar inside Dean's Steak & Seafood. - Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo
A rendering shows the oyster bar inside Dean's Steak & Seafood.
Tucked off of the courtyard, a  craft cocktail bar called The Study at Dean’s will offer a more intimate experience with an emphasis on artisanal mixology. The Study has seating both in its jewel box lounge and a patio shaded by century-old live oak trees.

Guests can order off a menu of small plates including charcuterie, caviar, Wagyu tartare, and smoked salmon tartlets, according to IHG officials.

The Kimpton Santo hotel also will feature a year-round, open-air luxury rooftop bar called Tenfold Rooftop. Tenfold, which IHG touts as one of the highest rooftop drinkeries in the city, will serve cocktails centering tequila and mezcal as well as beer and wine by the glass.

The Tenfold Rooftop food menu will also feature cuisine from around the world, including the "10x Tour," comprised of 10 chef-selected dishes from 10 culinary regions worldwide.
click to enlarge A rendering depicts Tenfold Rooftop, which the hotel's owners said will be one of the highest rooftop drinkeries in the city. - Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo
A rendering depicts Tenfold Rooftop, which the hotel's owners said will be one of the highest rooftop drinkeries in the city.
