San Antonio hotel Kimpton Santo to debut high-end steakhouse, rooftop bar this summer

Located at 431 South Alamo St., the new property also will include an open-air rooftop bar, craft cocktail lounge and an artful restaurant bar, according to officials with IHG Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Kimpton brand.
Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer a two-level dining experience that includes surf-and-turf offerings by Executive Chef Robert Garcia, previously the corporate executive chef at J-Prime Steakhouse. The dining space is located inside a converted 19th century German-English schoolhouse that includes many of the original structure's historic architectural details.
Names of the new food and beverage concepts are a playful nod to the building's days as a schoolhouse, officials with the hotel chain said.
An artfully designed bar inside Dean's will feature a special selection of rare bourbons and vintage wines, called the "Dean's List." The square-shaped bar is adorned with woven panels by local conceptual artist Doerte Weber.
Guests can order off a menu of small plates including charcuterie, caviar, Wagyu tartare, and smoked salmon tartlets, according to IHG officials.
The Kimpton Santo hotel also will feature a year-round, open-air luxury rooftop bar called Tenfold Rooftop. Tenfold, which IHG touts as one of the highest rooftop drinkeries in the city, will serve cocktails centering tequila and mezcal as well as beer and wine by the glass.
The Tenfold Rooftop food menu will also feature cuisine from around the world, including the "10x Tour," comprised of 10 chef-selected dishes from 10 culinary regions worldwide. Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed