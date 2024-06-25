San Antonio hotel Kimpton Santo to debut high-end steakhouse, rooftop bar this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer a two-level dining experience.

431 South Alamo St.

orporate executive chef at J-Prime Steakhouse

. The dining space is located inside a converted

historic architectural details.





Names of the new food and beverage concepts are a playful nod to the building's days as a schoolhouse,

with the hotel chain said.

Doerte Weber.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo A rendering shows the oyster bar inside Dean's Steak & Seafood. The Study at Dean’s will offer a more intimate experience with an emphasis on artisanal mixology. The Study has seating both in its jewel box lounge and a patio shaded by century-old live oak trees.



Guests can order off a menu of small plates including charcuterie, caviar, Wagyu tartare, and smoked salmon tartlets, according to IHG officials.



The Kimpton Santo hotel also will feature a year-round, open-air luxury rooftop bar called Tenfold Rooftop. Tenfold, which IHG touts as one of the highest rooftop drinkeries in the city, will serve cocktails centering tequila and mezcal as well as beer and wine by the glass.



The Tenfold Rooftop food menu will also feature cuisine from around the world, including the "10x Tour," comprised of 10 chef-selected dishes from 10 culinary regions worldwide. click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Santo A rendering depicts Tenfold Rooftop, which the hotel's owners said will be one of the highest rooftop drinkeries in the city. Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.



Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tucked off of the courtyard, a craft cocktail bar calleddrinkeries

Kimpton Santo will debut its boutique luxury hotel in downtown San Antonio this August, complete with four high-end bar and restaurant concepts centered around a high-end steakhouse. .Located at, the new property also will include an open-air rooftop bar, craft cocktail lounge and an artful restaurant bar, according to officials with IHG Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Kimpton brand.Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer a two-level dining experience that includes surf-and-turf offerings by Executive Chef Robert Garcia, previously the c19th century German-English schoolhouse that includes many of the original structure'sofficialsAn artfully designed bar inside Dean's will feature a special selection of rare bourbons and vintage wines, called the "Dean's List." The square-shaped bar is adorned with woven panels by local conceptual artist