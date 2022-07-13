TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio influencer Chris Flores lands Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer gig

Also known as the influencer EatMigos, Flores will travel the state, tasting tacos in different cities.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 11:20 am

Alamo City native Chris Flores is Favor’s new Chief Taco Officer. - INSTAGRAM / FAVOR
Instagram / favor
Alamo City native Chris Flores is Favor’s new Chief Taco Officer.
Say hello to Favor’s new Chief Taco Officer.

Alamo City native Chris Flores — also known as the influencer EatMigos — has landed the sweet taco-tastic gig, which allows one lucky Texan to earn $10,000 to travel across the state on a summer assignment to taste-test tacos, all expenses paid.
As the first-ever CTO for the food and grocery delivery app, Flores will be expected to document his experiences indulging in tacos in various Texas locales. The job starts this month and continues through July 31.

Favor will pick up the tab for all of Flores’ food, accommodations and transportation. Additional perks of the seasonal gig include wellness activities such as massages and yoga classes, as well as custom Favor swag and free Favor delivery for a year.

The Current reached out to Flores for comment, but he was unavailable at press time. Perhaps he was busy fielding hundreds of requests for tag-alongs on his adventures.

Flores’ CTO stint will begin with a stop in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Other stops will include Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, Rio Grande Valley, Waco and — of course — San Antonio.

To keep up with Flores’ taco-centric travel, folks can follow Favor’s social channels.

