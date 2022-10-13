San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden launches Saturday bring-your-own-vinyl DJ series

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Hayden The Hayden is launching a bring-your-own-vinyl series this Saturday.

The three-part series will open with DJ Groove Remote.

Modern-day Jewish diner The Hayden is putting a spin on its ambiance by inviting vinyl lovers to a three-part Saturday night bring-your-own-vinyl series, which launches this Saturday.For the opening installment, DJ Groove Remote will spin some of his favorite vinyl as well as those brought by guests who wish to share their favorite tracks on his deck.Local record collectors are encouraged to show off their limited edition sleeves and presses while noshing on classic deli-inspired fare and craft cocktails from the crew at The Hayden. The local joint bills itself as a “South Texas diner with an old school Jewish delicatessen soul.”Each bring-your-own-vinyl event — Oct. 15, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 — will run 7-10 p.m. The Hayden is located at 4025 Broadway St.