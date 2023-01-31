San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden opening second location next month

click to enlarge
San Antonio's The Hayden — a self-proclaimed “South Texas diner with an old-school Jewish delicatessen soul" — will open a second location next month, according to its owner.
The new eatery will be at 10003 N.W. Military Highway, Suite #2115, in North Central San Antonio's Alon Market, owner Adam Lampinstein said in an emailed statement. Many of the menu items will make the move from The Hayden's original Broadway location.
"We're excited to be expanding and bringing our neighborhood diner vibes to more people,"Lampinstein said. "The new location will have all of the same qualities [as the first]: great food made with fresh ingredients, by people who care about each other."
The second location will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner along with cocktails from a full-service bar, which will serve as a focal point for the renovated 2,900-square-foot space.
The Hayden has gained national recognition
since its 2020 opening by serving funky mashups of Jewish favorites such as chicken and potato latke waffles. Its menu also includes classic fare such as matzo ball soup and pastrami, which is made onsite.
