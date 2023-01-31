San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden opening second location next month

The new eatery will be in North Central San Antonio's Alon Market and feature some of the original location's menu items.

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Hayden serves up funky Jewish mashups such as chicken and potato latke waffles. - Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
The Hayden serves up funky Jewish mashups such as chicken and potato latke waffles.
San Antonio's The Hayden — a self-proclaimed “South Texas diner with an old-school Jewish delicatessen soul" — will open a second location next month, according to its owner.

The new eatery will be at 10003 N.W. Military Highway, Suite #2115, in North Central San Antonio's Alon Market, owner Adam Lampinstein said in an emailed statement. Many of the menu items will make the move from The Hayden's original Broadway location.

"We're excited to be expanding and bringing our neighborhood diner vibes to more people,"Lampinstein said. "The new location will have all of the same qualities [as the first]: great food made with fresh ingredients, by people who care about each other."

The second location will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner along with cocktails from a full-service bar, which will serve as a focal point for the renovated 2,900-square-foot space. 

The Hayden has gained national recognition since its 2020 opening by serving funky mashups of Jewish favorites such as chicken and potato latke waffles. Its menu also includes classic fare such as matzo ball soup and pastrami, which is made onsite.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio doggy drinkery Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden sets Feb. 11 soft opening

By Nina Rangel

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.

Andy's Frozen Custard breaks ground on second San Antonio location in Stone Oak

By Brandon Rodriguez

Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will make its San Antonio debut May 25.

The Trailblazer Cafe takes off at San Antonio's Stinson Municipal Airport

By Brandon Rodriguez

Opened in 2015, Stinson served as San Antonio's first municipal airport.

San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden has pushed back its soft opening until March

By Nina Rangel

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now eyeing a later date for its big reveal.

Also in Food & Drink

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us