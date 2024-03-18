San Antonio Jim's location at Broadway and Hildebrand closes after 53 years

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
The Jim's at 4108 Broadway has closed permanently.
San Antonio mainstay Jim's Restaurants has closed one of its north-of-downtown diners after 53 years in business.
The restaurant at 4108 Broadway shut down quietly on March 5, according to a note posted on the property's front doors. On a Monday visit to the shuttered business, its exterior signs were faded with age and paint flaked from the Mid-Century Modern awning jutting over its entryway.
The sign gave no reason for shutting the restaurant.
The closure leaves the Jim's chain with 14 San Antonio stores. A manager at a nearby location, 351 W. Hildebrand Ave., confirmed the closure by phone.
The diner quietly closed March 5, according to this sign posted to the front door.
The Jim's chain, which operates under the Frontier Enterprises umbrella
, offers burgers, pies, breakfast platters and tortilla soup along with other traditional diner fare. An icon of San Antonio's gastronomic history, the company operated the restaurant at the top of the Tower of the Americas for more than three decades until Landry's Restaurants took over the lease in 2004.
