Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio Jim's location at Broadway and Hildebrand closes after 53 years

The closure leaves the homegrown diner chain with 14 Alamo City stores.

By on Mon, Mar 18, 2024 at 4:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Jim's at 4108 Broadway has closed permanently. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
The Jim's at 4108 Broadway has closed permanently.
San Antonio mainstay Jim's Restaurants has closed one of its north-of-downtown diners after 53 years in business.

The restaurant at 4108 Broadway shut down quietly on March 5, according to a note posted on the property's front doors. On a Monday visit to the shuttered business, its exterior signs were faded with age and paint flaked from the Mid-Century Modern awning jutting over its entryway.

The sign gave no reason for shutting the restaurant.

The closure leaves the Jim's chain with 14 San Antonio stores. A manager at a nearby location, 351 W. Hildebrand Ave., confirmed the closure by phone.
click to enlarge The diner quietly closed March 5, according to this sign posted to the front door. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
The diner quietly closed March 5, according to this sign posted to the front door.
The Jim's chain, which operates under the Frontier Enterprises umbrella, offers burgers, pies, breakfast platters and tortilla soup along with other traditional diner fare. An icon of San Antonio's gastronomic history, the company operated the restaurant at the top of the Tower of the Americas for more than three decades until Landry's Restaurants took over the lease in 2004.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Garrison Brothers' Cowboy Bourbon named best in the world at prestigious contest

By Nina Rangel

Garrison Brothers Distillery Cowboy Bourbon is the best bourbon in the world.

Broadway's long-standing W.D. Deli property sold to San Antonio developer

By Nina Rangel

W.D. Deli is located at 3123 Broadway.

Irreverent San Antonio burger pop-up Pumpers to open permanent location on Broadway

By Nina Rangel

Chef Stefan Bowers' Pumpers venture finally has a permanent home.

Texas Hill Country winery Cicada Cellars closing after 5 years

By Nina Rangel

Cicada Cellars officials described the winery's five-year run as "delightful (and often challenging)."

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us