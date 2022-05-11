San Antonio karaoke host’s livestream captures driver smashing into bar patio

click to enlarge Screenshot / Google Maps Oasis Lounge is located at 502 Embassy Oaks.

Karaoke host and DJ Edward Pimentel’s social media livestream caught more than his following’s musical stylings on Saturday. It also caught the moment a driver plowed into the patio of a North San Antonio bar.The video — posted just before midnight May 6 — shows a vehicle barreling toward the front windows of the Oasis Lounge, 502 Embassy Oaks. A singer is deep into his rendition of OutKast's “Hey Ya” when the vehicle bashes into the patio’s concrete barrier, sending what appears to be a piece of metal fencing into the window.Glass shatters over the singer’s left shoulder, and patrons can be seen rushing out to help people seated on the patio. (You'll want to double click on the embed above to see the full-screen version of the video.)In later online comments, Pimentel said no one was injured, despite the obvious damage to the patio. A representative from the San Antonio Police Department’s Public Information office confirmed via email that the driver of the vehicle, 64-year-old Lonnie Hunt, was arrested on-site and charged with a DWI.Pimentel, a DJ who goes by the stage name Ed Soul Karaoke, began livestreaming his shows from home during the pandemic, allowing singers to tune in via Zoom when bars were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Pimentel said via a later post that the driver had not been served alcohol at Oasis prior to the incident.