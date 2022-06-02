San Antonio LGBTQ+ nightspot La Botanica returning for one-night Pride Month pop-up

La Botanica closed in 2020, but fans can relive the spot’s “sana sana vibes” on Friday, June 17.

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 11:21 am

The former owners of longtime St. Mary's Strip nightspot La Botanica will hold a June 17 pop-up.
The former owners of longtime St. Mary's Strip nightspot La Botanica will hold a June 17 pop-up.
San Antonio’s queer community lost a drinking, dining and dancing haven when longtime St. Mary's Strip nightspot La Botanica was shuttered in 2020. However, fans soon will have a night to relive the spot’s “sana sana vibes.”

La Botanica owners Andrea Vince and Rebel Mariposa revealed Wednesday on Instagram that they'll hold Sueños de la Botanica on Friday, June 17 at Brick at Blue Star. They bill the pop-up as a night of “dancing, drag [and] La B food,” which will also include a mini-mercado by local home goods and apparel artisan Very That.

“We’ve missed y’all! We are throwing a dance party with our famous eats, drinks performances, merch, vendors, y mas,” the post reads. “Let’s all be together & have a good time once again!”
La Botanica was a vegan staple from 2015 to 2020, offering meatless twists on traditional Mexican recipes from chef-owner Rebel Mariposa’s upbringing. Though the spot survived the initial wave of COVID-19 closures, it was denied a new lease by its landlord and closed in October 2020.

Since it the shutdown, Mariposa and the La Botanica team have held other vegan-friendly pop-up events such as "Friyay" in Peacock Alley and a Cactus Blossom Mission Heritage Dinner in support of preserving Indigenous culture.

Sueños de la Botanica will run 6-11 p.m. Guests can expect sets by DJ De La O and DJ Melon along with the vegan eats.

