San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1

Alamo Heights, 5164 Broadway



San Antonio – Stone Oak, 700 E Sonterra Blvd.



San Antonio – Northwest, 11620 Bandera Rd, Suite 102



San Antonio – West, 407 W. Loop 1604 S., Suite 106



Selma, 8335 Agora Pkwy., #106



New Braunfels, 161 Creekside Way, Suite 602

San Antonio-area locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 celebrate the chain’s twenty-fifth birthday by giving away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes at each store.Known for its signature recipe Bundt cakes, individually-portioned Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis, the Texas-based chain doles out cakes in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, chocolate chocolate chip, lemon and carrot using fresh eggs, butter and cream cheese. The birthday giveaway will allow guests to snag a free confetti Bundtlet at area stores, beginning at 9 a.m. next Thursday, Sept. 1.The birthday fun doesn't stop with free cakes, however.From Sept. 1–25, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding a sweepstakes that will afford one winner a professionally planned $25,000 birthday party, paid for by the chain. No purchase is necessary to enter, though hopeful winners should be aware that the sweepstakes is a nationwide contest. 25 runners-up will receive gift cards to Nothing Bundt Cakes.San Antonio hosts five locations of the chain — concentrated on the city’s north side — in addition to one in New Braunfels: