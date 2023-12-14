San Antonio mainstay Garcia's serves one of 2023's best dishes, NY Times says

click to enlarge
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, a 61-year-old neighborhood dining spot north of downtown San Antonio, serves up one of the nations' best dishes, according to the New York Times
Last week, the Gray Lady's food editors named their 23 Best American Dishes of 2023
, including Garcia's smoked brisket taco. Writer Priya Krishna describe the Tex-Mex mainstay's signature item as "a juicy, crisp-edged slab of brisket [folded in] a blanket-soft tortilla” and topped with pico de gallo.
“When the basics are executed this well, there’s no need for any other adornments,” she added.
The Times
' year-end list also includes dishes from restaurants as far flung as Los Angeles, Cleveland and Maine.
Garcia’s, located at 842 Fredericksburg Road, has also attracted accolades from Eater.com, which once named it one of the best restaurants in the Unit States, and stand-up comic Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, who's given it multiple shoutouts.
