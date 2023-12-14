LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio mainstay Garcia's serves one of 2023's best dishes, NY Times says

The Fredericksburg Road staple’s brisket taco is one of 23 dishes the newspaper called the Best in America.

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 3:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road. - Facebook / Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant
Facebook / Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, a 61-year-old neighborhood dining spot north of downtown San Antonio, serves up one of the nations' best dishes, according to the New York Times.

Last week, the Gray Lady's food editors named their 23 Best American Dishes of 2023, including Garcia's smoked brisket taco. Writer Priya Krishna describe the Tex-Mex mainstay's signature item as "a juicy, crisp-edged slab of brisket [folded in] a blanket-soft tortilla” and topped with pico de gallo.

“When the basics are executed this well, there’s no need for any other adornments,” she added.

The Times' year-end list also includes dishes from restaurants as far flung as Los Angeles, Cleveland and Maine.

Garcia’s, located at 842 Fredericksburg Road, has also attracted accolades from Eater.com, which once named it one of the best restaurants in the Unit States, and stand-up comic Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, who's given it multiple shoutouts.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Pearl complex gaining massive culinary market next spring

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market will offer a grocery featuring Texas-based produce.

Decadent holiday fest Dulce returns to San Antonio's DoSeum Friday

By Amber Esparza

Dulce features a variety of live music and performances.

San Antonio restaurant Guillermo’s to reopen Austin Street location with new name

By Nina Rangel

Austin Street by Guillermo’s is located at 1216 Austin St.

Little Bites: Holiday events at Dog & Pony Grill, Tony's Siesta make San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Dog & Pony Grill will host a beer-themed holiday pajama party Thursday, Dec. 14.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us