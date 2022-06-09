San Antonio mainstay La Tuna Icehouse celebrating 30th anniversary with Saturday bash

click to enlarge Facebook / La Tuna Icehouse San Antonio's La Tuna Icehouse will celebrate 30 years this weekend.

Over a 30-year history, the bottle-cap laden grounds of Southtown's La Tuna Icehouse and Grill have hosted countless First Friday gatherings, after-work happy hours and lost weekends.To celebrate all those years of serving up beer, food, music and community, the business will throw a bash this Saturday celebrating its third decade in business. Festivities will run 6 p.m. to midnight.Longtime SA garage-rock band Los #3 Dinners will play a live show, followed by a set from DJ Timo. A golden-hour panoramic photo also will commemorate the milestone. Fifth-generation photography firm Goldbeck — a San Antonio legacy business in its own right — will snap the pic at 7 p.m.La Tuna Icehouse opened in 1992 as a much smaller operation serving Southtown residents and visitors, and its owners built on new additions piecemeal as the neighborhood grew. It's currently run by Michael Berrier and Suzanne Martinez, whose daughters — Philippa and Ruby Martinez-Berrier — have joined the operation.La Tuna is located at 100 Probandt St.