San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus

Parents may be delighted to know that the massive playscape for kiddos has also returned.

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 11:18 am

Broadway corridor staple The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar officially reopened Monday. - Facebook / The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar
Facebook / The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar
Broadway corridor staple The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar officially reopened Monday.
Broadway corridor staple The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar officially reopened Monday, ending a lengthy pandemic-driven hiatus.

Aside from a pair of socially distanced live music shows in 2021, the family-friendly gathering place has been shuttered since June 2020, when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close a second time to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Pigpen, located at 106 Pershing Ave., shared the news in a Facebook post, adding that it offers the "same great food and drinks" as it did before the closure. The indoor-outdoor spot is known for beer, wine and cocktails as well as comforting eats served from a food truck on the back lot.

Parents who enjoyed the kid-friendly vibes of the neighborhood joint also may be delighted to know that its backyard playscape has also reopened.

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
