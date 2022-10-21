Instagram / anakarenngarza Liberty Bar is now open for weekday lunch.

Longtime Alamo City eateries Liberty Bar and Earl Abel’s have unveiled new hours and menu items tailored to early birds.In a social media post, diner Earl Abel’s unveiled new breakfast menu items and earlier morning hours. Comfort-food fans can now nosh on dishes such as a loaded chicken fried steak and egg plate from 8-11 a.m.The Pearl-area spot also offers its fried chicken, sandwiches and entrees 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.Southtown staple Liberty Bar has also altered its operating hours. Starting Thursday, it will begin opening for lunch at 11 a.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday. Weekend brunch commences at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.A Wednesday Instagram post from Liberty Bar noted that closing times will depend on restaurant activity. The dining spot also will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday starting next week.Earl Abel’s is located at 1639 Broadway. Liberty Bar is located at 1111 S. Alamo St.