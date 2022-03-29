San Antonio McDonald’s stores giving free breakfast to students, teachers on first day of STAAR testing

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy McDonald’s Kiddos set to take the STAAR test can choose between an Egg McMuffin sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal.

Alamo City McDonald’s locations will give out free Egg McMuffin sandwiches and oatmeal to area kiddos and school employees taking part in this year’s state standardized testing.The promotion — dubbed STAAR Your Breakfast Off Right — will take place Tuesday, April 5, the first day of State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing. Students in third through eighth grades along with school employees with valid campus IDs can stop by any SA McDonald’s for free eats 6–9 a.m. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.The offer consists of either an Egg McMuffin sandwich or fruit-and-maple oatmeal with apple slices. Diners then get a choice of 1% low fat milk, or apple or orange juice.“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” San Antonio McDonald's owner-operator Ned Stagg said in a release. “At McDonald’s, we believe every child and student should get the nutrition they need to ace their tests.”Studies show that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher than those who do not have breakfast, according to the fast-food chain.