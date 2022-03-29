Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio McDonald’s stores giving free breakfast to students, teachers on first day of STAAR testing

The promotion — dubbed STAAR Your Breakfast Off Right — will take place Tuesday, April 5.

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 1:21 pm

click to enlarge Kiddos set to take the STAAR test can choose between an Egg McMuffin sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal. - PHOTO COURTESY MCDONALD’S
Photo Courtesy McDonald’s
Kiddos set to take the STAAR test can choose between an Egg McMuffin sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal.

Alamo City McDonald’s locations will give out free Egg McMuffin sandwiches and oatmeal to area kiddos and school employees taking part in this year’s state standardized testing.

The promotion — dubbed STAAR Your Breakfast Off Right — will take place Tuesday, April 5, the first day of State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing. Students in third through eighth grades along with school employees with valid campus IDs can stop by any SA McDonald’s for free eats 6–9 a.m. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The offer consists of either an Egg McMuffin sandwich or fruit-and-maple oatmeal with apple slices. Diners then get a choice of 1% low fat milk, or apple or orange juice.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” San Antonio McDonald's owner-operator Ned Stagg said in a release. “At McDonald’s, we believe every child and student should get the nutrition they need to ace their tests.”

Studies show that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher than those who do not have breakfast, according to the fast-food chain.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze

Food & Drink Slideshows

Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze

Food & Drink Slideshows

Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze

Trending

Yelp names top brunch spots in San Antonio, including Comfort Cafe, La Panadería and Tony G's

By Nina Rangel

Comfort Cafe at Los Patios topped Yelp's list of stellar spots for brunch.

New 'community-based bar' Chiflada’s will open on San Antonio's West Side this fall

By Nina Rangel

Chiflada’s will neighbor popular Westside hangout Jaime's Place.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Longtime San Antonio dining mainstay W.D. Deli has been sold

By Nina Rangel

Broadway eatery W.D. Deli, which has been open for three decades, has new owners.

Also in Food & Drink

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Bar Loretta wins with its comfortable vibe and hand with familiar Texas flavors

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta Chef Paul Petersen's griddled green onion polenta cake.

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us