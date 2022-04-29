San Antonio nightspot Lighthouse Lounge gets first needed approval to rebuild lakeside deck

Instagram / shaggycowboi
Lighthouse Lounge opened in 2019.
Let’s be real: sipping a cocktail and gazing on the San Antonio skyline while a lakeside breeze kisses your face sounds like an amazing way to spend an evening.
Woodlawn Lake bar and music venue the Lighthouse Lounge is a step closer to making that dream scenario a reality again thanks to a recent zoning change that would allow its owner to rebuild a deck that was removed late last year, MySA reports
San Antonio planning commissioners on Wednesday approved Lighthouse Lounge owner Renee Zamora's request to change zoning on the building from "neighborhood commercial" to "community commercial." That will permit Zamora to rebuild the deck, bring back an outside sound system and to charge cover for performances, the news site reports.
"We want to continue to be a place where the community leaders, artists and people just passing through can soak up the vibrancy of our city," Zamora said at the planning commission meeting, according to MySA.
When the Lighthouse Lounge opened in 2019 at 1016 Cincinnati Ave., the lakeside deck and outside music were draws for patrons. However, late last year a noise complaint and a city ruling that the deck violated occupancy rules forced Zamora to remove it
Zamora’s request to rebuild the deck now moves to the city's zoning commission.
