Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio pizza spot Backyard on Broadway debuts outdoor upgrades, 50% off pizza deal

The new lunchtime pizza deal slices 50% off of pies between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 2:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Backyard on Broadway's revamped — and cooler — outdoor space. - Courtesy Photo / Backyard on Broadway
Courtesy Photo / Backyard on Broadway
Backyard on Broadway's revamped — and cooler — outdoor space.
Family-friendly pizza joint Backyard on Broadway is celebrating summer with a slew of upgrades to its facility, as well as new extended hours and specials.

The downtown-area eatery is aiming to beat the summer heat with massive, newly installed outdoor shades and fans on the expansive backyard. Renovations inside the spot, located at 2411 Broadway, also include expansions to both restrooms.

Starting July 21, the veteran-operated pizza joint will extend its kitchen’s operating hours on Friday and Saturday nights, offering its entire menu, including pizzas, sandwiches and snacks — think specialty sliders, mozzarella sticks and fried pickles — until midnight.

Backyard on Broadway has also begun offering a lunchtime pizza deal, which slices 50% off of pies between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Backyard on Broadway is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. It’s worth noting that the spot is kid-friendly daily until 9 p.m., at which point it becomes a 21-and-up establishment.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces 18-inch hot dog honoring Wemby

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Wembynaso features an all-beef frank tucked inside an 18-inch French baguette.

Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner

By Nina Rangel

A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

These six San Antonio chefs will compete at the second annual Adobo Throwdown on Aug. 5-6

By Nina Rangel

Pork adobo with eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.

A new bar may be popping up underneath downtown San Antonio's St. Mary's Street Bridge

By Nina Rangel

Rendering of the proposed outdoor bar situated under the St. Mary’s Street Bridge.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us