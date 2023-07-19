San Antonio pizza spot Backyard on Broadway debuts outdoor upgrades, 50% off pizza deal

Courtesy Photo / Backyard on Broadway Backyard on Broadway's revamped — and cooler — outdoor space.

Family-friendly pizza joint Backyard on Broadway is celebrating summer with a slew of upgrades to its facility, as well as new extended hours and specials.The downtown-area eatery is aiming to beat the summer heat with massive, newly installed outdoor shades and fans on the expansive backyard. Renovations inside the spot, located at 2411 Broadway, also include expansions to both restrooms.Starting July 21, the veteran-operated pizza joint will extend its kitchen’s operating hours on Friday and Saturday nights, offering its entire menu, including pizzas, sandwiches and snacks — think specialty sliders, mozzarella sticks and fried pickles — until midnight.Backyard on Broadway has also begun offering a lunchtime pizza deal, which slices 50% off of pies between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.Backyard on Broadway is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. It’s worth noting that the spot is kid-friendly daily until 9 p.m., at which point it becomes a 21-and-up establishment.