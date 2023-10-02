BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Raspa Squad, take note: Big Daddy’s Eats & Treats has relocated

The sweet treat spot has moved just half a mile away and is now operating from inside Burgerteca.

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 11:16 am

Big Daddy's Eats & Treats is now operating within Burgerteca, 403 Blue Star.
Popular raspa joint Big Daddy’s Eats & Treats has relocated, but Southtown piccadilly lovers shouldn’t fret: the sweet and sour treats are available at a new location just down the road.

Owner Jaime Morales took to Instagram to share the news, saying that his original brick and mortar spot at 228 E. Cevallos Street has closed, but the outfit has already relocated and is now operating within Burgerteca, at 403 Blue Star.

“We’ve got everything that you’ve come to love with Big Daddy’s Eats & Treats,” Morales said in his Sept. 10 post. “All of the famous piccadillys that I created, and the raspa squad created with me, they’re there.”
Those creations include assorted sorbets dotted with fresh fruit and topped with syrups and a sprinkling of chile limón powder, as well as candy apples, nachos, banana splits and queso-smothered Hot Cheetos and Fritos.

The Big Daddy’s story began in July 2012, when Morales, a former truck driver, was about to receive his last disability check from driving and needed to figure out his next move. He purchased a 1977 Dodge Sprinter RV and outfitted it into a mobile kitchen that started slinging raspas, mangonadas and other frosty treats.

“Everything that we do, I saw someone else do in the Valley, we just put our own spin on it," Morales told the Current back in 2015, just three months after opening his E. Cevallos brick and mortar shop. “San Antonio loves shaved ice. They take it as seriously as the taco.”

Big Daddy’s Eats & Treats — inside Burgerteca at 403 Blue Star — is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

