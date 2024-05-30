San Antonio restaurant and Americana music venue The Rustic has closed

The Rustic opened at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, #204, in 2017.
Far North San Antonio restaurant and Americana music venue The Rustic abruptly closed this week after suddenly laying off its employees, KSAT reports
.
However, in a note posted outside, the business' owners said they have a "vision to relocate," according to the TV station.
Multiple former employees of The Rustic revealed this week in social media posts that they'd lost their jobs, adding that the sprawling venue at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, closed Tuesday.
A sign posted to the 28,000-square-foot nightspot's front door blamed ongoing freeway construction for cutting into night and weekend sales, according to a KSAT. The closure was a "strategic" decision, according to the message.
The Current
called, sent online messages and emailed The Rustic's owners about their relocation plans and when they plan to reopen the business. There was no response by press time.
Dallas-based restaurant group Free Range Concepts opened San Antonio's The Rustic in 2017. The company also operates two The Rustic-branded locations in Houston and a third in Dallas.
Even though The Rustic San Antonio's Google Business page lists it as "temporarily closed," the location's phone number and RESY profile have both been disconnected. What's more, the Alamo City location no longer appears on The Rustic venues' shared webpage.
The closure leaves Free Range with two other San Antonio properties, The General Public and Bowl & Barrel at the Rim, both of which remain open.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed