San Antonio restaurant Lala's Gorditas asks diners for help again

'If you think Lala's is worth it… please show up,' the restaurant's owner said in a Facebook post.

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas. - Courtesy Photo / Lala's Gorditas
Courtesy Photo / Lala's Gorditas
Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.
Saying business has hit a rough patch, South Side Tex-Mex eatery Lala's Gorditas is again asking the community for help.

On Wednesday, Lala's owner, Steven Pizzini, took to Facebook to encourage hungry locals to swing by the restaurant to show some love.

"Unfortunately, Lala's is once again appealing to our Facebook friends for your support," Pizzini wrote. "I'm a little embarrassed, more than desperate, but the response we received in January was tremendous."

Pizzini also appealed to the public for help in January after bitter cold bit into sales. At the time, Pizzini said customers were staying away because many thought Lala's only had outdoor seating.

"I don't think word has gotten out to everybody that we have an enclosure that's climatized," Pizzini told the Current in January.

Located at 1600 Roosevelt Ave, Lala's serves up Tex-Mex favorites such as puffy tacos, crispy cups and gorditas Tuesday through Sunday.

"If you think Lala's is worth it … please show up," Pizzini wrote on Facebook.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

