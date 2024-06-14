San Antonio restaurant Lala's Gorditas asks diners for help again

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Lala's Gorditas
Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.
Saying business has hit a rough patch, South Side Tex-Mex eatery Lala's Gorditas is again asking the community for help.
On Wednesday, Lala's owner, Steven Pizzini, took to Facebook
to encourage hungry locals to swing by the restaurant to show some love.
"Unfortunately, Lala's is once again appealing to our Facebook friends for your support," Pizzini wrote. "I'm a little embarrassed, more than desperate, but the response we received in January was tremendous."
Pizzini also appealed to the public for help in January after bitter cold bit into sales. At the time, Pizzini said customers were staying away because many thought Lala's only had outdoor seating.
"I don't think word has gotten out to everybody that we have an enclosure that's climatized," Pizzini told the Current
in January.
Located at 1600 Roosevelt Ave, Lala's serves up Tex-Mex favorites such as puffy tacos, crispy cups and gorditas Tuesday through Sunday.
"If you think Lala's is worth it … please show up," Pizzini wrote on Facebook.
