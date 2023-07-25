LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio seafood restaurant 210 Ceviche has closed

The owners thanked customers for their 'unwavering support' in an online message but gave no reason for the closure.

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 10:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed. - Facebook / 210 Ceviche
Facebook / 210 Ceviche
Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.
Northwest San Antonio seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently shut its doors, according to a social media post from its owners.

The eatery, located at 9502 Interstate 10 West, Suite 101, shared shared the news in a Monday Facebook post. The owners thanked customers for their “unwavering support” but mentioned no reason for the closure.

Arnie Ortega and Ricardo Mora — the partners behind Mexican grill El Taco Tote — opened 210 Ceviche in 2013. In addition to its broad selection of Mexican-style ceviches, the restaurant was known for its nautical theme, tapas and frozen drinks.

The restaurant's owners were unavailable for additional comment as of press time Tuesday morning,

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-based Whataburger to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip this fall

By Brandon Rodriguez

Whataburger, which began in South Texas, will have locations in 15 states following its Vegas debut.

San Antonio favorite Sichuan House temporarily closed following theft

By Nina Rangel

Sichuan House will be closed until power can be restored.

Pabst Brewing Co. moving headquarters to building on San Antonio's Broadway corridor

By Nina Rangel

The Soto is a new timber-frame office building at 711 Broadway.

Northeast San Antonio barbecue hotspot Windmill Ice House closed 'until further notice'

By Nina Rangel

Windmill Ice House opened in spring 2021.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us