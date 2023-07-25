San Antonio seafood restaurant 210 Ceviche has closed

Facebook / 210 Ceviche
Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.
Northwest San Antonio seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently shut its doors, according to a social media post from its owners.
The eatery, located at 9502 Interstate 10 West, Suite 101, shared shared the news in a Monday Facebook post. The owners thanked customers for their “unwavering support” but mentioned no reason for the closure.
Arnie Ortega and Ricardo Mora — the partners behind Mexican grill El Taco Tote — opened 210 Ceviche in 2013. In addition to its broad selection of Mexican-style ceviches, the restaurant was known for its nautical theme, tapas and frozen drinks.
The restaurant's owners were unavailable for additional comment as of press time Tuesday morning,
