San Antonio Shipley Do-Nuts locations offering free glazed donuts June 7

The free goods can be redeemed in-person or online, with any other purchase.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 11:03 am

Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its glazed donuts, hand-cut into a distinct hexagon shape.
Instagram / shipleydonuts
Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its glazed donuts, hand-cut into a distinct hexagon shape.
If free breakfast is your jam, listen up: Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts will give away glazed donuts Friday, June 7 in honor of National Donut Day.

The Texas-based chain will offer free plain glazed donuts in-person or online, with any other purchase. To redeem online, hungry locals can use the code DONUTDAY24.
Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its signature glazed donuts with a light, fluffy texture, hand-cut into a distinct hexagon shape. Shipley also offers a variety of iced, filled and cake do-nuts, as well as savory kolaches and hot and cold brew coffee.

The company operates more than 350 locations across 12 states, including more than a dozen in S.A.

The chain will also hold a celebratory promotion on National Donut Day, wherein one dozen guests who visit a Shipley shop on June 7 and scan their Do-Happy loyalty app will win a year’s worth of free donuts.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

