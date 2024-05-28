San Antonio Shipley Do-Nuts locations offering free glazed donuts June 7

The Texas-based chain will offer free plain glazed donuts in-person or online, with any other purchase. To redeem online, hungry locals can use the code DONUTDAY24.
Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its signature glazed donuts with a light, fluffy texture, hand-cut into a distinct hexagon shape. Shipley also offers a variety of iced, filled and cake do-nuts, as well as savory kolaches and hot and cold brew coffee.
The company operates more than 350 locations across 12 states, including more than a dozen in S.A.
The chain will also hold a celebratory promotion on National Donut Day, wherein one dozen guests who visit a Shipley shop on June 7 and scan their Do-Happy loyalty app will win a year’s worth of free donuts.
