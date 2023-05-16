San Antonio Smashin Crab locations offering all-you-can-eat crawfish all month long

click to enlarge
Smashin Crab crawfish boils also include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage.
Smashin Crab's three San Antonio locations are celebrating the height of mudbug season by offering all-you-can-eat crawfish boils until the end of May.
The boils are available daily for dine-in customers through Wednesday, May 31, according to officials with the Alamo City-based chain. The special runs $35 per person and include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage.
Smashin’ Crab opened in San Antonio five years ago, serving up an extensive list of seafood boils, take-home boil kits and cocktails. The company operates locations in Alamo Ranch, Leon Valley and Stone Oak along with two spots in Tennessee.
