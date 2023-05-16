San Antonio Smashin Crab locations offering all-you-can-eat crawfish all month long

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Smashin Crab Smashin Crab crawfish boils also include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage.

Smashin Crab's three San Antonio locations are celebrating the height of mudbug season by offering all-you-can-eat crawfish boils until the end of May.The boils are available daily for dine-in customers through Wednesday, May 31, according to officials with the Alamo City-based chain. The special runs $35 per person and include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage.Smashin’ Crab opened in San Antonio five years ago, serving up an extensive list of seafood boils, take-home boil kits and cocktails. The company operates locations in Alamo Ranch, Leon Valley and Stone Oak along with two spots in Tennessee.