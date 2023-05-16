San Antonio Smashin Crab locations offering all-you-can-eat crawfish all month long

The restaurants will offer the boils daily for dine-in customers.

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 3:27 pm

click to enlarge Smashin Crab crawfish boils also include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage. - Courtesy Photo / Smashin Crab
Courtesy Photo / Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab crawfish boils also include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage.
Smashin Crab's three San Antonio locations are celebrating the height of mudbug season by offering all-you-can-eat crawfish boils until the end of May.

The boils are available daily for dine-in customers through Wednesday, May 31, according to officials with the Alamo City-based chain. The special runs $35 per person and include seasoned potatoes, corn and sausage.

Smashin’ Crab opened in San Antonio five years ago, serving up an extensive list of seafood boils, take-home boil kits and cocktails. The company operates locations in Alamo Ranch, Leon Valley and Stone Oak along with two spots in Tennessee.



About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

