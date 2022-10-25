San Antonio Spurs and locally based Estate Coffee team up on Por Vida Roast coffee

Estate Coffee, an East San Antonio small business, works with family-owned importers to source its beans.

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 2:48 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio Spurs and Estate Coffee Co. have collaborated on Por Vida Roast. - Stacy Sullivan
Stacy Sullivan
The San Antonio Spurs and Estate Coffee Co. have collaborated on Por Vida Roast.
The San Antonio Spurs and Estate Coffee Co. have collaborated on a new specialty coffee called Por Vida Roast that will give sports fans the same court-side jitters they feel at home games.

OK, that may be an overstatement. But the deal highlights a small East Side business, so we’re all about it.

The Por Vida Coffee Roast is made by locally owned Estate Coffee from beans sourced from the highlands of the Sierra Madre de Chiapas in Mexico. It offers hints of mellow citrus with almond and cocoa, according to Estate Coffee officials.

"Estate Coffee Company is thrilled to help bring this special project to life and excited to collaborate with the Spurs on a Por Vida Coffee Roast,” Estate Coffee founder Brian LaBarbera said in a release. “This offering blends ethical and responsible farming in Mexico with a local roasting process that uniquely connects our communities.” 

click to enlarge Twelve-ounce bags of the new Por Vida roast will be available starting this week. - Stacy Sullivan
Stacy Sullivan
Twelve-ounce bags of the new Por Vida roast will be available starting this week.
Estate Coffee is a small-batch craft roaster that works with family-owned importers and purports to apply higher-than-usual roasting standards. The Spurs decided to partner with Estate based on those standards, according to the release.

“We are excited about this fun and creative way to connect with our Spurs family through a local business,” Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment Becky Kimbro said. “Estate Coffee Company cares about their product’s process from beginning to end and delivers a high-quality craft coffee that celebrates our multicultural ‘Por Vida’ fanbase.”

Starting Friday, Oct. 28, 12-ounce bags of the new roast will be available for $18 at Estate Coffee, 1320 E. Houston St., or on the roaster’s website. The Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center will also host a pre-game tasting for fans ahead of that evening’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More
Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

