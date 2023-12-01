LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Spurs team up with Humble House Foods for special edition hot sauce

The hot sauce is now available for $10 a bottle at the Spurs Fan Shop in the Frost Bank Center.

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 9:31 am

click to enlarge The hot sauce features a mild heat and smooth finish. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs
The hot sauce features a mild heat and smooth finish.
The San Antonio Spurs are heating things up with the release of a limited-time signature hot sauce, Por Vida.

The sauce is a local collaboration with San Antonio food producers Humble House, who specialize in artisan hot sauces.

“We are so honored to work with such an iconic brand like the Spurs," founder of Humble House Foods Luis Morales said in a press statement. "We all grew up wanting to be a part of their story, and this is just a testimony to how integrated the Spurs are in the San Antonio community. We are humbled that they chose to partner with us and excited for this brand-new flavor to hit San Antonio shelves."

Said to be reminiscent of tastes throughout Central Texas, the hot sauce features a mild heat and smooth finish, with notes of smokey black pepper and charred peppers. Recommended pairings include everything from barbeque and steak to tacos.

The sauce is the second food collaboration in as many years from the pro basketball team, following the 2022 release of the Por Vida coffee roast with Estate Coffee.

The Spurs x Humble House hot sauce is now available for $10 a bottle at the Spurs Fan Shop in the Frost Bank Center or by texting SAUCE to 210-444-5050, while supplies last.

