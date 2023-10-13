San Antonio staple Bombay Bicycle Club opens new Hemisfair location

San Antonio beer-and-burgers institution Bombay Bicycle Club quietly opened its new Hemisfair location, now slinging margs and burgers just south of Yanaguana Garden.
The eatery took to Instagram Thursday to share the news, saying that a previously held soft opening was a success, and it’s now ready to welcome guests to its new digs inside Hemisfair’s historic Espinoza House, 607 Hemisfair Boulevard.
The spot’s video features margaritas, beer and wine, as well as its signature burgers and loaded nachos. Bold graphic wallpaper, stained glass pieces and kitchsy, gilded accents reminiscent of its flagship location provide a laid back atmosphere, while the patio space offers something a bit more subdued.
Bombay joins local eateries CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, Lick Honest Ice Creams and Paleteria San Antonio in the 4.1-acre downtown park. The bar and restaurant’s new location was slated to open in the spring of 2021, but it wasn’t until August of this year that the restaurant began sharing construction progress on the space with its social media followers.
Bombay Bicycle Club is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., with the possibility of later hours moving forward, the business told the Current.
