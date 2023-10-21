San Antonio staple Las Cazuelas to celebrate 25 years with Nov. 4 fiesta

Facebook / Las Cazuelas Restaurant/Fruteria Las Cazuelas Restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business next month.

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Las Cazuelas Mexican Restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business with a free Dia De Los Muertos-themed party on Nov. 4.The party will feature a menu of anniversary specials including 25-cent Jimenez chorizo and egg tacos from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. and $2.50 fajita tacos from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The festivities also will include live Mariachi performances, Dia de Los Muertos stilt walkers, Calaca face painting, a balloon artist and Mexican treats such as churros and aguas frescas.Las Cazuelas, 645 Chalmers Ave., was founded by Ramiro and Teresa Valadez in 1997. It’s known for Tex-Mex dishes made using Teresa’s family recipes, handed down over generations, according to the Valedezes.“For a quarter-century, our family has been honored to serve authentic Mexican cuisine with love and passion, and we can't wait to celebrate with our loyal patrons and the Southside and greater San Antonio community,” Vanessa Valadez, the granddaughter of the restaurant’s founders, said in an emailed statement. “Our family-friendly celebration on November 4 will mark our 25th anniversary and the enduring legacy created by my beloved grandparents. It is also a wonderful opportunity for us to personally thank the community for their support throughout the years.”Additionally, the event will also offer a dedication to founder Ramiro Valadez, who died in 2022. The party will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m.