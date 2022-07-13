San Antonio staple Thai Dee reopens dining room after two-year pandemic hiatus

Facebook / Thai Dee Restaurant
Thai Dee opened in 2002.
To the delight of local Southeast Asian food lovers, San Antonio staple Thai Dee reopened its dining room this week after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The North Central eatery shared the news Monday on social media
, saying it's now open for dine-in, takeout and delivery from noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Its lunch specials — including pad Thai, curry fried rice and ginger chicken — are available noon-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We are so grateful to all our customers who stuck with us during the past two years," the post read. "We look forward to welcoming everyone and providing our great food and service."
The restaurant, located at 5307 Blanco Road, also offers free BYOB service, meaning it doesn't charge a corkage fee for popping bottles customers bring in.
