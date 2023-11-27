LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Tamales Festival returns for fourth year Dec. 2-3

The free event is expected to draw vendors from all over the state.

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 2:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return Dec. 2-3. - Shutterstock / Marcos Castillo
Shutterstock / Marcos Castillo
The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return Dec. 2-3.
It’s tamale time, San Antonio.

The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return to the city’s far East Side this weekend, Dec. 2-3, bringing together a collection of vendors, live music, attractions and — of course — the popular corn husk-wrapped holiday bite.

The San Antonio Tamales Festival Facebook page notes that the free event will again take place at Bexar County Jr. Livestock Grounds, located at 7701 FM 1346, about 17 minutes east of downtown San Antonio. It will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

Organizers of the fest — which began in 2019— expect vendors from all over the state, including those selling all manner of tamales. Bands and DJs including Conjunto Cats, Grupo Cielo and Tejano singer Liz Garcia will provide entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public, however attendees will have to pay for parking: $5 for general parking or $10 for VIP. The Tamales Festival is also family- and pet-friendly.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-based Babe’s Old Fashioned Food to expand with new chicken concept

By Nina Rangel

Babe's Old Fashioned Food serves up wings and fried chicken at six area locations.

San Antonio chef Pieter Sypesteyn revives Cookhouse concept for three-night dinner series

By Nina Rangel

Chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn's Cookhouse closed its doors in 2020.

TikTok food critic Keith Lee plans Texas trip

By Nina Rangel

TikTok food critic Keith Lee will soon hit Houston.

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us