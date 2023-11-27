San Antonio Tamales Festival returns for fourth year Dec. 2-3

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Marcos Castillo
The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return Dec. 2-3.
It’s tamale time, San Antonio.
The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return to the city’s far East Side this weekend, Dec. 2-3, bringing together a collection of vendors, live music, attractions and — of course — the popular corn husk-wrapped holiday bite.
The San Antonio Tamales Festival Facebook page
notes that the free event will again take place at Bexar County Jr. Livestock Grounds, located at 7701 FM 1346, about 17 minutes east of downtown San Antonio. It will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.
Organizers of the fest — which began in 2019— expect vendors from all over the state, including those selling all manner of tamales. Bands and DJs including Conjunto Cats, Grupo Cielo and Tejano singer Liz Garcia will provide entertainment.
The event is free and open to the public, however attendees will have to pay for parking: $5 for general parking or $10 for VIP. The Tamales Festival is also family- and pet-friendly.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed