San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times

The New York Times has lauded humble San Antonio taqueria Maria's Cafe for having one of the 25 restaurant dishes its food writers couldn't stop thinking about this year.
The story praised the near-downtown eatery's breakfast tacos and their "buttery flour tortillas." Food scribe Priya Krishna specifically called out the Minion taco with its “smoky shreds of brisket and creamy-crunchy migas."
This isn't the first time the decades-old business at 1105 Nogalitos St. has landed glowing national press. The 600-square-foot eatery also earned a mention in a 2018 Wall Street Journal feature calling San Antonio the "best under-the-radar food destination in the U.S."
