San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo debuts new concept offering real chicken on its menu

If the new Side Chicks concept works, it could expand to other stores in the 15-unit chain.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 12:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The new concept, Side Chicks, offers chicken sandwiches, wings alongside its plant-based fare. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The new concept, Side Chicks, offers chicken sandwiches, wings alongside its plant-based fare.
Alamo City-based vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo, known for its meat-free take on fried chicken sandos, has added real chicken to the menu at its flagship location.

The downtown San Antonio store, now rebranded as Side Chicks, opened its doors Friday, slinging an assortment of real chicken sandos, nuggets and wings alongside the vegan options Project Pollo is known for.

The decision to add meat to a previously plant-based menu may seem like a head-scratcher, but Project Pollo owner Lucas Bradbury said he's trying to ensure the business stays viable. Having real-chicken options can help broaden its clientele, he explained.

“When we started Project Pollo, we wanted to create a platform that could serve as many people plant-based foods as possible. And that’s just not going to happen with a 100% vegan concept, because you’re reaching such a small percentage of the population,” Bradbury told the Current during a sneak preview of the new menu.

The downtown location will be a test run for the Side Chicks concept. If successful, it could spread to more of the company's 15 stores, according to Bradbury.

“We need to keep our people employed, and our team is engaged. They love the product," he said. "If it picks up and is a stronger option, then, yeah, we may transition some of our other sites.”

click to enlarge Side Chicks' new Sancha chicken sandwich, with bacon. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Side Chicks' new Sancha chicken sandwich, with bacon.
The real-chicken menu includes sandwiches such as the Sancha, which features hand-breaded bird, house pickles, habanero seasoning and Japanese mayo. Also newly available are chicken nuggets and wings that can be tossed in any one of Side Chicks’ five house sauces: spicy buffalo, raspberry barbecue, garlic parmesan and mango habanero.

Each of the real chicken sandwiches can be made vegan by substituting a plant-based Tindle patty, Bradbury said.

The Side Chicks store, located at 303 San Pedro Ave., was Project Pollo’s first brick-and-mortar venture. The company began as a food trailer outside of downtown's Roadmap Brewing in 2020.

Bradbury — whose restaurant experience includes an executive slot at Wing Stop along with stints with other big chains — embarked on a breakneck expansion of Project Pollo last year, opening shops in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

In May 2022, Bradbury appeared on Shark Tank, the ABC reality show that matches entrepreneurs with deep-pocketed backers. However, he failed to land a deal.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept

By Brandon Rodriguez

Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murray plan to turn a laundromat into a bar.

Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

Longtime San Antonio nightspot Bar America changes ownership after four generations

By Nina Rangel

Bar America is located at 723 S. Alamo St.

Burnt by love? This San Antonio chain will send your ex a blackened, heart-shaped pizza

By Nina Rangel

Urban Bricks will send your ex a burnt, heart-shaped pie starting Thursday, Feb. 10.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us