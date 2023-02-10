San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo debuts new concept offering real chicken on its menu

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
The new concept, Side Chicks, offers chicken sandwiches, wings alongside its plant-based fare.
Alamo City-based vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo, known for its meat-free take on fried chicken sandos, has added real chicken to the menu at its flagship location.
The downtown San Antonio store, now rebranded as Side Chicks, opened its doors Friday, slinging an assortment of real chicken sandos, nuggets and wings alongside the vegan options Project Pollo is known for.
The decision to add meat to a previously plant-based menu may seem like a head-scratcher, but Project Pollo owner Lucas Bradbury said he's trying to ensure the business stays viable. Having real-chicken options can help broaden its clientele, he explained.
“When we started Project Pollo, we wanted to create a platform that could serve as many people plant-based foods as possible. And that’s just not going to happen with a 100% vegan concept, because you’re reaching such a small percentage of the population,” Bradbury told the Current
during a sneak preview of the new menu.
The downtown location will be a test run for the Side Chicks concept. If successful, it could spread to more of the company's 15 stores, according to Bradbury.
“We need to keep our people employed, and our team is engaged. They love the product," he said. "If it picks up and is a stronger option, then, yeah, we may transition some of our other sites.”
Nina Rangel
Side Chicks' new Sancha chicken sandwich, with bacon.
The real-chicken menu includes sandwiches such as the Sancha, which features hand-breaded bird, house pickles, habanero seasoning and Japanese mayo. Also newly available are chicken nuggets and wings that can be tossed in any one of Side Chicks’ five house sauces: spicy buffalo, raspberry barbecue, garlic parmesan and mango habanero.
Each of the real chicken sandwiches can be made vegan by substituting a plant-based Tindle patty, Bradbury said.
The Side Chicks store, located at 303 San Pedro Ave., was Project Pollo’s first brick-and-mortar venture. The company began as a food trailer outside of downtown's Roadmap Brewing in 2020.
Bradbury — whose restaurant experience includes an executive slot at Wing Stop along with stints with other big chains — embarked on a breakneck expansion of Project Pollo last year, opening shops in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
In May 2022, Bradbury appeared on Shark Tank
, the ABC reality show that matches entrepreneurs with deep-pocketed backers. However, he failed to land a deal.
