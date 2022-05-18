San Antonio vegan food chain Project Pollo will appear on this Friday's Shark Tank season finale

The restaurant chain's appearance follows a successful pitch earlier this year by a San Antonio doctor and inventor.

Wed, May 18, 2022 at 1:48 pm

Project Pollo CEO Lucas Bradbury has made no secret about wanting to expand his company to 100 stores by 2024. - COURTESY PHOTO / PROJECT POLLO
Courtesy Photo / Project Pollo
Project Pollo CEO Lucas Bradbury has made no secret about wanting to expand his company to 100 stores by 2024.
San Antonio-based vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo will swim with the sharks as it looks to maintain its growth plans.

The fast-casual concept centered around vegan chick'n sandwiches will appear on this Friday's season finale of ABC's Shark Tank. The long-running reality show allows entrepreneurs to pitch a panel of deep-pocketed investors that includes Dallas billionaire Marc Cuban, "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner and others.

Project Pollo CEO and founder Lucas Bradbury has made no secret about his company's ambitious plans, which include opening 100 stores by 2024 and putting Chick-fil-A out of business. The vegan chain currently operates roughly a dozen Texas outlets with four more scheduled to open soon, according to its website.

"We were beyond excited when we received the opportunity to film for the show and to receive valuable feedback from such a talented group of sharks!" Bradbury said in an emailed statement. "Project Pollo is here to show the world that the future of mass consumption is plant-based."

Bradbury's appearance on Shark Tank follows just four months behind San Antonio physician and inventor Dr. Ali Seifi's pitch to the panel for his straw designed to cure hiccups. Cuban ended up paying $250,000 for a 20% stake in Seifi's HiccAway.

The Shark Tank episode featuring Project Pollo will air this Friday at 7 p.m. Central Time.

