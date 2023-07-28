LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Zoo to host taco-eating competitions featuring world record holder on July 29

Guinness World Record Holder Samantha Ramsdell will hold Meet & Greet sessions between taco eating competitions featuring street tacos provided by La Familia Cortez Restaurants.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 2:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
San Antonio Zoo entrance. - Wikimedia Commons / Dave Stone
Wikimedia Commons / Dave Stone
San Antonio Zoo entrance.
The San Antonio Zoo will on Saturday host TikTok star and Guinness World Record Holder Samantha Ramsdell for a series of taco eating competitions.

Ramsdell rose to fame on TikTok for her extraordinarily big mouth, which stretches to 6.52 cm wide, making her the official owner of the world's largest female mouth gape. She will hold Meet & Greet sessions between taco eating competitions, which will pit locals against one another in speed eating contests of street tacos provided by La Familia Cortez Restaurants.
The contests are part of the Zoo’s Locals Day initiative, which offers Bexar County residents admission for $8 on July 29. Competitions will take place at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. To close the evening, Gary Hobbs and Daniel Lopez Adventura will perform for the Zoo’s Jungle Boogie Latin Nights.

The zoo is located at 3903 N. St. Mary's Street. It’s open 9 a.m.–10 p.m. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cheekily named San Antonio bar and eatery Chismosas closing this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Chismosas Cantina y Comida Texicana will close this weekend.

San Antonio's Whataburger giving out free burgers to celebrate its 73rd anniversary

By Nina Rangel

A Whataburger Whatameal sits on a table at one of the chain's 950 restaurants.

San Antonio seafood restaurant 210 Ceviche has closed

By Nina Rangel

Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.

Mediterranean favorite Chef’s Table to open coffee shop, bakery in San Antonio’s Medical Center

By Nina Rangel

Turkish Delight, a new coffee shop and bakery, is slated to open this fall.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us