San Antonio Zoo to host taco-eating competitions featuring world record holder on July 29

Wikimedia Commons / Dave Stone San Antonio Zoo entrance.

The San Antonio Zoo will on Saturday host TikTok star and Guinness World Record Holder Samantha Ramsdell for a series of taco eating competitions.Ramsdell rose to fame on TikTok for her extraordinarily big mouth, which stretches to 6.52 cm wide, making her the official owner of the world's largest female mouth gape. She will hold Meet & Greet sessions between taco eating competitions, which will pit locals against one another in speed eating contests of street tacos provided by La Familia Cortez Restaurants.The contests are part of the Zoo’s Locals Day initiative, which offers Bexar County residents admission for $8 on July 29. Competitions will take place at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. To close the evening, Gary Hobbs and Daniel Lopez Adventura will perform for the Zoo’s Jungle Boogie Latin Nights.The zoo is located at 3903 N. St. Mary's Street. It’s open 9 a.m.–10 p.m.