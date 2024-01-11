EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's Ace of Steaks closes after less than a year in business

The restaurant opened in February 2023, touting a Las Vegas-style steakhouse experience, complete with gold leaf-garnished entrees.

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 9:43 am

click to enlarge Ace of Steaks opened in Stone Oak in February of 2023. - Courtesy Photo / Ace of Steaks
Courtesy Photo / Ace of Steaks
Ace of Steaks opened in Stone Oak in February of 2023.
Ace of Steaks — a posh Stone Oak-area steakhouse known for gold leaf-garnished entrees and extravagantly priced menu items — has shut down, according to its Google business page.

The eatery opened in February 2023, touting a Las Vegas-style vibe, replete with thumping club music, sparkling firework garnishes and copious amounts of neon. Among its menu offerings: a $1,000 gold-plated, 44-ounce Tomahawk steak, a $100 gold-encrusted prime burger and flaming cheesecake sprinkled with edible gold flakes.

Now, less than a year after its debut, the restaurant, 20626 Stone Oak Parkway, #103, is listed on Google as permanently closed. Ace of Steaks’ Facebook and Instagram feeds, as well as its website, have also been taken down.

Multiple phone calls to the business Tuesday and Wednesday went unanswered.

