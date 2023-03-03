San Antonio's Akhanay Coffee Roasters latest venture to post up at Little Death Wine Bar

At Little Death, Akhanay will offer its standard espresso menu and slowly phase in specialty coffee drinks.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge The Dirty is a cortado sized drink with simple syrup, cold milk and topped with a double espresso. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
The Dirty is a cortado sized drink with simple syrup, cold milk and topped with a double espresso.
Fans of Thai-focused coffee truck Akhanay Coffee Roasters can now find its caffeinated beverages at St. Mary's Strip staple Little Death Wine Bar.

The two businesses revealed the temporary partnership in an Instagram post, saying that Akhanay’s coffee service at Little Death began Thursday morning and will continue for at least several weeks. The coffee venture will continue to operate its brilliant-blue truck outside of climbing gym Armadillo Boulders, 1119 Camden St.

The partnership is on par for Little Death, which is known for providing a platform for other San Antonio food and beverage ventures. Among other pop-ups, he wine bar recently kicked off a residency for Saha Palestinian Cuisine.
At Little Death, Akhanay will offer its standard espresso menu and slowly phase in specialty coffee drinks, according to the online post. Even so, the roaster is already offering some specialty items, including Thai iced lemon tea and the Dirty, a cortado-sized drink with simple syrup and cold milk topped with a double espresso.

For the next few weeks, Akhanay will pour and pull espresso shots Thursday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The operating hours for Akhanay's food truck will remain the same: Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., according to the Instagram post.

