San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co. to host daylong Bettie Page birthday bash April 29

Live music, food truck fare and vintage clothing vendors will be on hand for the event.

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 3:14 pm

click to enlarge Bettie Page gained notoriety in the 1950s for her pin-up photos. - Wikimedia Commons / CMG Worldwide
Wikimedia Commons / CMG Worldwide
Bettie Page gained notoriety in the 1950s for her pin-up photos.
San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Co. will host an April 29 event in celebration of pinup princess Bettie Page, replete with vintage vendors, live music and a pinup contest.

The event will celebrate what would have been the pinup icon’s 100th birthday with music from rockabilly bands Solitary Runaway and Pavel Demon and the Revenant, as well as food truck fare, vintage clothing vendors and a mini car and bike show.

A Nashville native, Page is often referred to as the “Queen of Pinups.” Her long black hair, blue eyes, and trademark bangs have influenced artists for generations. The pinup contest will offer a $150 grand prize to the participant who best embodies Page’s distinctive style.

Alamo Beer’s full lineup of locally-made brews will be on hand, as well as food from two visiting food trucks. The event will run 3-10 p.m. at the near-downtown brewery, located at 202 Lamar St.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

