San Antonio's Alebrije Panaderia to close for renovations

Facebook / Alebrije
Alebrije is located at 1931 N. New Braunfels Ave.
Government Hill sweet spot Alebrije Panaderia will close from May 15 until June 18 to facilitate a facelift, according to social media posts from its owners.
Alebrije partners Cris Mendez and Claudio Navarro on Monday alerted fans to the temporary closure. However, they said the business will still take custom orders and catering gigs while the storefront is shuttered for renovations.
The mom-and-pop bakery at 1931 N. New Braunfels Ave., near Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, is known for conchas in a rainbow of colors, including soft coral, pale turquoise and sea-foam green. It also offers empanadas and other baked goods.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed